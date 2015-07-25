Morrison shines in comfortable friendly win

James Morrison scored twice as West Bromwich Albion continued their Premier League preparations in impressive style by brushing aside Swindon Town 4-1.

A strong Albion side wasted little time in asserting their superiority at the County Ground, taking the lead after just nine minutes after Swindon failed to clear a menacing West Brom corner, allowing Morrison to pounce and thunder home a low drive from the edge of the penalty area.

The Premier League side continued to dictate first-half proceedings and doubled their lead after 23 minutes, when Victor Anichebe capitalised on Yaser Kasim's poor back pass to power past young goalkeeper Tyrell Belford.

Kasim made amends nine minutes later by curling home a fine 20-yard strike to bring the hosts back into the game, but West Brom goalkeeper Boaz Myhill, who signed a new two-year deal with the club this week, was otherwise largely untroubled.

Morrison was rewarded for a sparkling performance with a second goal, producing a close-range finish five minutes from time following some good work from substitute Stephane Sessegnon.

Sessegnon got on the scoresheet himself two minutes later, pouncing on Brown Ideye's rebounded effort to tap home and complete a comfortable win over the League One outfit.