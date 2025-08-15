Watch Wrexham vs West Brom for free: Live streams, TV details for Championship clash

Phil Parkinson has led Wrexham to three straight promotions, but they face another tough test against West Brom

Watch Wrexham vs West Brom as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side host their first home game of the Championship season on Saturday, with a free live stream available in the UK.

Wrexham vs West Brom key information • Date: Saturday, 16 August, 2025 • Kick-off time: 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET • Venue: Racecourse Ground, Wrexham • TV & Streaming: ITV/ITVX, Sky Sports/Now TV (UK), Paramount+ (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Hot on the heels of going through to the second round of the Carabao Cup, Wrexham will be at home again as they entertain West Brom in the Championship.

The lunchtime kick-off will be beamed around the world and on free-to-air TV in the UK via ITV.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on Wrexham vs West Brom live streams, so you can watch online, on TV, and from anywhere on Saturday.

Watch Wrexham vs West Brom for free in the UK

In the UK, the Championship match between Wrexham and West Brom is being broadcast on TV by both ITV and Sky Sports.

ITV's coverage, which is on ITV1 for TV viewers and ITVX for those streaming online, is totally free to watch.

Commercial broadcaster Sky is showing Wrexham vs West Brom on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with streaming available via Sky Go for existing customers or Now TV for those without a long-term TV contract.

Sky's coverage starts at 11am BST with ITV going on air at midday.

Watch for free on ITV Linear TV viewers will find Wrexham vs West Brom on terrestrial channel ITV1. The Wrexham vs West Brom free live stream is on their streaming platform, ITVX, which requires a sign-in but is free to use.

Watch Wrexham vs West Brom in the US

In the USA, Paramount+ has the live streaming rights for Wrexham vs West Brom.

Watch the Championship on Paramount+ Paramount+ is available from just $7.99 a month, which, considering you get every single Champions League game as well as a fair few Championship games, is a bit of a bargain.

Watch Wrexham vs West Brom in Australia

Fans down under can watch Wrexham vs West Brom in the Championship through beIN SPORTS.

beIN Sports will show a selection of Championship games each weekend, with Wrexham among the picks for matchday 2.

Watch Wrexham vs West Brom from anywhere

What if you're away from home when the game is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

See also ► Championship TV guide

Wrexham vs West Brom: Match preview

Wrexham's first second-tier game for 43 years ended in heartbreak away from home on the opening day as they led newly-relegated Southampton in the 90th minute, only to suffer a late 2-1 defeat.

West Brom were meanwhile successful in seeing out their own 1-0 lead as they got off to a winning start at home to Blackburn Rovers.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has described Wrexham's chances of completing a fourth successive promotion, taking them straight up from non-league to the Premier League, as 'fanciful'.

We wonder if he may have revised his opinion in light of Wrexham completing a £10m move for Ipswich forward Nathan Broadhead on Thursday. Whatever you think of the signing, a Championship club spending that kind of a fee is a hell of a statement of intent.

But as they discovered last weekend, the Championship is a brutal battlefield of a division, and Phil Parkinson's side will now be desperate to show they really can hang with the big boys on the pitch.

Enter West Brom, who have consistently been in the top ten since coming down from the Premier League in 2021 but are yet to make it back to the top flight.

New manager Ryan Mason will have been set the task of getting the job done this season, and spoiling Wrexham's party again would leave them with the best possible start to the Championship season.

Wrexham vs West Brom: Expected line-ups

Wrexham: (3-5-2): Ward; Cleworth, Coady, Brunt; Barnett, Dobson, James, O'Brien, Cacace; Windass, Broadhead

West Brom: (4-2-3-1): Griffiths; Furlong, Campbell, Phillips, Styles; Molumby, Mowatt; Fellows, Price, Johnston; Heggebo.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Wrexham 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

Phil Parkinson has increasingly built his success at Wrexham on being hard to beat first and foremost, and that is likely to continue throughout the campaign. West Brom have long been much the same, so it could make for a cagey, fraught encounter...and that spells nil-nil to us.

Now watch it be a 4-3 thriller.