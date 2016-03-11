Motherwell 2 Dundee United 1: Comeback sends visitors closer to relegation

Motherwell came from behind to defeat Dundee United 2-1 in the Scottish Premiership on Friday.

The two teams had come into the game having won three of their last four matches in all competitions and served up an entertaining encounter at Fir Park.

Mixu Paatelianen's visitors went ahead midway through the first half when Henri Anier scored a magnificent long-range goal against his former club.

The game turned in first-half stoppage-time, though, when Josh Law's free-kick was diverted in by Marvin Johnson's looping header.

Motherwell completed the comeback with 25 minutes remaining, Louis Moult netting his 17th goal of the season from close range after Johnson had laid it on a plate for him.

Having won a third straight league game, Mark McGhee's men move up to sixth in the standings, while United remain eight points adrift of Kilmarnock at the bottom of the table with only nine games remaining to save themselves.