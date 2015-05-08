Motherwell 3 Kilmarnock 1: St Mirren relegated as Baraclough's side triumph

St Mirren's relegation from the Scottish Premiership was confirmed as Motherwell gave their survival hopes a shot in the arm with a 3-1 win over Kilmarnock.

The hosts secured a crucial win in their bid to avoid the relegation play-off, with Scott McDonald and Lee Erwin on target in the first half.

Josh Magennis pulled one back in the 53rd minute, but late nerves were assuaged by Lionel Ainsworth's stoppage-time goal.

It means St Mirren are now 11 points behind Motherwell with only three games left to play.

Ian Baraclough's men, meanwhile, are three points behind Ross County and Kilmarnock.