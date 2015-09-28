Mourinho concerned by Chelsea performances

Jose Mourinho has admitted that he is concerned by Chelsea's unimpressive start to the 2015-16 campaign.

The reigning champions have been struggling to find their best form in the opening weeks of the new season and have collected just eight points from their first seven fixtures.

Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw by Newcastle United at the weekend as their poor run of form continued and Mourinho was not impressed by the display.

"I'm concerned. I don't understand and I don't accept some individual performances," Mourinho was quoted as saying on the official Chelsea website.

"I would have liked to make more changes than I did, but the ones I did were enough to improve the team and get us a point.

"I didn't make changes at half-time because I didn't know which substitutions to make – I wanted to make six. I was trying to understand what was best for the team so I decided to wait."

Chelsea fought back in the second half against Newcastle to salvage a draw after falling two goals behind and Mourinho is confident they can beat any opponent if they can replicate that performance.

"If we play like we did in the second half we can win every match

"But if we play like we did in the first half we can lose every match.

"I don't believe in both extremes. I don't believe we are always going to play like we did in the first half or like we did in the second half."