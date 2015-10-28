Mourinho: I don't need reassurances, I can sleep well

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho says he can sleep well at night despite their stuttering start to the 2015-16 campaign.

Defeat to Stoke City on Tuesday sent holders Chelsea crashing out of the League Cup, while their Premier League title defence appears over after just three wins from their opening 10 games.

Mourinho has courted controversy for much of the campaign, clashing with his staff and the Football Association, prompting the club to publicly back their manager.

But the Portuguese remains confident in his ability to turn the tide.

"I don't need it [reassurances], I don't need more," he said after Tuesday's defeat at the Britannia Stadium.

"My general situation is fantastic.

"I have a day off on Wednesday, a fantastic family, I can sleep well every night.

"And Thursday will be one more day like I have in the last 15 years of my life: honest and dedicated."

Chelsea face Liverpool in the league this weekend, before returning to Champions League action against Dynamo Kiev.