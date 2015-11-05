Mourinho: Kiev could win the Europa League

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho believes Dynamo Kiev could win the Europa League this season following Wednesday's Champions League clash.

Mourinho's men triumphed 2-1 at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea leapfrogged Kiev into second spot in Group G.

The Portuguese boss was impressed with Kiev's performance in west London and believes they will challenge for the title in Europe's second-tier club competition, should they fail to make it out of the group.

"I have to say Dynamo are a very good team," Mourinho said.

"I already told Rebrov and Sheva [Andrei Shevchenko] because they were here together.

"This Dynamo is much better than the one I played with Inter in 2010. In the last 10 years you look at Russian and Ukraine and you don't think the teams are very good but it’s changing. To beat them is difficult.

"I knew it would be difficult to score and they are good on the counter attack. They have five giants from set-pieces and it's difficult to control them. I knew the risks but in the first half we were very good and we deserved a different result.

"In the last part of the game the normal tendency is that if the game went on for another five or 10 minutes we would score more goals because the game was open."

Mourinho added: "I hope they go to the Europa League, which would mean we go to the Champions League last 16, because their team in the Europa League will be a real contender."