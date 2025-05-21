Manchester United legend Roy Keane to debut in new TV job for Europa League final

Manchester United face Tottenham Hotspur in an all-English Europa League final at 20:00 on 21 May at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao.

Ruben Amorim and Ange Postecoglou are both under severe pressure, with Manchester United and Spurs 16th and 17th in the league, respectively, meaning the Europa League is the last chance to salvage disappointing seasons.

For those fans who can’t make it to Bilbao and neutrals, the news that Roy Keane has landed a new punditry job for the final could decide which TV channel to watch on.

Roy Keane will be a pundit on CBS

Roy Keane on pundit duty (Image credit: Getty Images)

Keane has been a regular pundit for Sky Sports and ITV Sport across the years, offering a mix of entertaining tirades, often aimed at his former club, and expert analysis.

But he will be joining the CBS Sports punditry team alongside usual favourites Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards, in what will surely be an eventful watch.

Roy Keane playing for Manchester United in 2003 (Image credit: Getty Images)

CBS have also announced that Anita Jones will be presenting the coverage whilst Keane’s ex-teammate Peter Schmeichel will be working as a pitchside reporter along with Guillem Balague.

Commentator legend Clive Tyldesley will be talking viewers through the match, with former England international Rob Green alongside him.

Keane, who ranked at No.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League midfielders of all time, made 480 appearances for Manchester United, winning seven Premier League titles and a Champions League, yet he may have a difficult choice if he is asked who he’d like to win in the Europa League final.

That’s because Keane has admitted to having a soft spot for Tottenham, saying to Ian Wright on the Stick to Football podcast, “I am a Spurs fan. I played for Man United, but Spurs are my team”.

Back in 2015, Keane also admitted that “just because I played for Manchester United didn't mean I was a fan of the team”.

He added: “When I played for Rockmount, one of my teammates' fathers used to bring me to training and he supported Tottenham.

“That's where it started, I liked their players, the likes of Glenn Hoddle and Clive Allen. But after I'd come back from a trial at Nottingham Forest, Spurs offered me a trial.

“I had a soft spot for Spurs, and still do.”