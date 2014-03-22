Mourinho not interested in spoiling Wenger's day

The long-serving Wenger had been the centre of attention in the build-up to Saturday's fixture at Stamford Bridge, which represented his 1,000th game in charge of Arsenal.

Yet the Frenchman will not remember the game with any fondness after Chelsea enhanced their Premier League title credentials with a thoroughly dominant display.

Samuel Eto'o and Andre Schurrle put Mourinho's men in control with goals inside the first seven minutes and things soon got much worse for Arsenal, who saw Kieran Gibbs sent off in an apparent case of mistaken identity after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had handled on the line.

Eden Hazard scored the resulting penalty, before an Oscar double and substitute Mohamed Salah's first goal for Chelsea completed the rout.

Mourinho has a history of fall-outs with Wenger but claimed his sole interest was on securing victory following a shock 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa last weekend.

Asked if Chelsea's success was any more satisfying given that it spoiled Wenger's day, Mourinho replied: "No. I want the three points. I want a good performance, if possible, and we got that.

"And on top of that we got a result with some numbers that are special numbers for our fans, and we work for the fans so if we can give them what we gave them it's even more beautiful, but no more than that.

"The momentum was broken last Saturday (with the loss at Villa) and now we are trying to build another momentum.

"We were lucky after Saturday to have immediately a match in the Champions League (against Galatasaray) with big responsibility. That pushed us to forget, or at least to concentrate on the new challenge."

Despite the emphatic victory over Arsenal, Mourinho reiterated his belief that Manchester City - who trail Chelsea by six points with three games in hand - remain title favourites.

"Man City has everything in their hands," he said. "Liverpool is one point behind us (if they win their game in hand) but they also have everything in their hands (as they still have to play both City and Chelsea at Anfield next month).

"Nobody plays Champions League from the top four, only (Chelsea and seventh-placed) Manchester United. They (City, Liverpool and Arsenal) have just the Premier League matches to play and we have at least two big Champions League matches to play in between."

The only blow for Chelsea on Saturday was a hamstring injury to Eto'o that saw the forward replaced soon after his goal.

"In his experience, he thinks it is not big because he was feeling it and before the big tear he could stop and say 'enough'," explained Mourinho.