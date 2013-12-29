Mourinho: Ref right not to award Suarez penalty

Having come from a goal behind to lead 2-1 at the break, Chelsea managed to hold off a Liverpool fightback in the second half at Stamford Bridge.

However, there was a contentious incident in the closing stages as Samuel Eto'o, the scorer of Chelsea's winner, appeared to cut across Suarez in the area when the Uruguayan was chasing down Cesar Azpilicueta, only for referee Howard Webb to remain unmoved.

Chelsea manager Mourinho felt Suarez should have been booked for simulation, and was disappointed his own side were not awarded a first-half spot-kick following a challenge from Lucas Leiva on Eden Hazard.

"I think there is another big case for a penalty on Hazard," Mourinho told Sky Sports. "It is something that is happening week-in, week-out. He is a fair boy; for him to fall down is very, very difficult.

"The other situation, on Suarez, I would resolve very easy, (with a) yellow card. I keep saying I hate players trying to provoke situations.

"At the same time, Luis is an amazing player. I have respect for his quality, attitude and ambition, but he tries too much to provoke these situations.

"Azpilicueta was stronger than him; he (Suarez) lost that duel. Eto'o comes in and puts his body across; Suarez looks like somebody shot him in the back. It should have been a yellow card."

Chelsea's victory - their fourth home league win in a row - sees them end 2013 third in the table, two points adrift of leaders Arsenal.