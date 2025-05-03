Top facts and stats as champions Liverpool head to Chelsea in Premier League

This weekend’s Premier League action concludes with champions Liverpool travelling to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool secured their 20th English title in emphatic fashion last time out, thrashing Tottenham 5-1, while Chelsea stayed on course for Champions League qualification with a 1-0 win over Everton.

To preview Sunday afternoon’s big game in West London, here’s our pick of the facts and stats…

Mission accomplished for Liverpool but still more to achieve

Liverpool could yet become statistically the most dominant Premier League champions ever (Image credit: Alamy)

They may have accomplished their main mission, but Liverpool won’t be content to cruise through the final four games of the season. Fifteen points clear of second-placed Arsenal and 20 clear of third-placed Newcastle as it stands, there’s every chance the Reds could break the record for the biggest winning margin in Premier League history (currently 17 points by Manchester City from Manchester United in 2017/18).

And they could equal another Premier League record. With 12 more points to play for, Liverpool could yet finish the campaign with a total 94, which would be the sixth-highest tally in Premier League history – behind Manchester City’s 100 in 2017/18; their own 99 en route to the 2019/20 title; City’s 98 in 2018/19; their own 97 that same season; and Chelsea’s 95 in 2004/05.

Even if they don’t take maximum points from their remaining fixtures, Liverpool only need six points to hit 90. Should they do so, they’ll become just the second club, after Manchester City, to reach or surpass 90 points on four occasions in a Premier League campaign.

Will Salah’s stunning season get even better?

Mo Salah scored his 28th Premier League goal of the season against Spurs, taking him six clear of Alexander Isak as he closes in on a record-equalling fourth Golden Boot (Image credit: Alamy)

On an individual level, Mo Salah still has history well within his sights. Liverpool’s main man has enjoyed arguably the best season of his career, scoring 28 Premier League goals in 2024/25 and providing 18 assists.

Salah needs just two more goal involvements to break the all-time Premier League record for goals and assists combined in a single campaign (Alan Shearer and Andy Cole recorded 47 in 1994/95 and 1993/94 respectively).

And another two assists would see Salah equal the feat of Thierry Henry, currently the only player to score 20+ goals and provide 20+ assists in one Premier League season (the Arsenal great finished with totals of 24 and 20 respectively in 2002/03).

Chelsea looking for Champions League boost

Liverpool won October's reverse fixture 2-1 (Image credit: Alamy)

Winless in their last 10 encounters with Liverpool in all competitions, Chelsea are enduring their worst run against the Reds since the late 80s and early 90s – when they went 11 meetings without victory.

Sunday would be some time end that streak, as three points would keep the Blues in pole position for a top-five finish, with huge trips to Champions League qualification rivals Newcastle and Nottingham Forest still to come.

Chelsea are also on track to enjoy their best home season since 2018/19, having lost only three times at Stamford Bridge in all competitions this term.