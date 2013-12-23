Mourinho slams Chelsea attack in Arsenal draw

Chances proved to be few and far between at the Emirates, but it was Chelsea who created the better opportunities, with Frank Lampard going closest as he struck the underside of the bar in the first half

The visitors were left to settle for a point - a result that extends Mourinho's unbeaten run against Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger to 10 matches - and the Portuguese felt that his side controlled the game.

"It was a tactical match," Mourinho told Sky Sports. "A match that Arsenal want to win but didn't want to lose and Chelsea wants to win but doesn't want to lose.

"The goalkeeper was not in the game, we controlled the game defensively. It was important not to lose and be five points behind the leaders."

But Mourinho was quick to criticise his side for failing to capitalise on their few attacking openings in the game, and hinted that their profligacy forced him to play for a draw.

"We had the biggest chance of the game," he added. "I'm glad we have goalline technology so nobody could complain when Frank Lampard hit the crossbar.

"We were not aggressive enough to attack defenders and go for the goal.

"We want creative players who use the ball and kill opponents.

"But there are some matches where we have to take one step backwards and play with a different philosophy."