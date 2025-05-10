Premier League preview: Newcastle and Chelsea go head-to-head in key Champions League battle
Here's our pick of the facts and stats ahead of a massive game at St. James' Park
Sunday’s Premier League action begins with a huge game in the gripping battle for Champions League qualification.
It’s fourth against fifth as Newcastle welcome Chelsea to St. James’ Park, with both sides looking to seize the initiative in their push for a top-five Premier League finish.
Looking ahead to this key encounter on Tyneside, here’s our fact- and stat-packed preview…
Newcastle v Chelsea (Sunday, 12pm)
There could hardly be less to separate Newcastle and Chelsea ahead of this crunch clash. Not only are the sides level on 63 points, but they also have the same goal difference (21). Newcastle are only ahead in the table by virtue of having scored 66 goals – the third-most in the Premier League after Liverpool (81) and Manchester City (67) to Chelsea’s 62.
Whatever the result in the North East, it could have enormous implications on the race for Europe, with Nottingham Forest – who sit two points further back in sixth – hosting rivals Leicester immediately after. If either Newcastle or Chelsea win, Forest will go into that game knowing victory will take them back into the top five.
The Magpies entertain the Blues having won seven and drawn one of their last nine games in all competitions. Eddie Howe’s side drew 1-1 away to Brighton last time out but have won five on the bounce at home in the Premier League, racking up 18 goals in the process.
As for the visitors, they head to the North East after making it five straight wins by beating Djurgarden 1-0 (5-1 on aggregate) to reach the Conference League final. Enzo Maresca’s men also came out on top in October’s reverse fixture against Newcastle, when goals from Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer clinched a 2-1 success at Stamford Bridge.
In a way, a draw would be the best result for both sides – it would put them three points clear of Forest, whose goal difference is nine worse as it stands – but neither would settle for that outcome, you feel, especially with Newcastle still having to go to Arsenal and Chelsea hosting Forest on the final day of the season.
