Chelsea report: German media say Blues are 'closer' to tying deal for Arsenal target

Enzo Maresca will be delighted to beat Arsenal to this player

Chelsea look to be pulling away from Arsenal in the race to land one of the top youngsters in Europe.

The two London clubs are more at home doing business with each other, with negotiations ongoing for Chelsea stars Noni Madueke and Kepa Arrizabalaga already on his way to the Emirates, and the likes of Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling and Jorginho following the same path in previous years.

But instead of helping each other this time, the pair are doing battle over the same winger.

Chelsea move closer landing Arsenal target

Arsenal look set to miss out on a player that could fill a gap in their squad (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

As things stand, the Blues are well-stocked on the right wing, with Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto and, occasionally, Cole Palmer all taking that spot.

But on the left, they’ve just returned Jadon Sancho to Manchester United following the end of his loan, and Mykhaylo Mudryk is at risk of a ban of up to four years after being charged by the FA for doping offences.

Chelsea and Jadon Sancho couldn't come to an agreement to make his loan permanent (Image credit: Getty Images)

It therefore makes sense that, according to Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea are “moving closer” to landing a deal for well-regarded Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens.

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has reportedly been a “tough negotiator” in the saga, but positive talks are ongoing.

It was reported by Spanish site Fichajes that Arsenal were preparing a bid for Gittens, but Plettenberg has confirmed that it is still Chelsea in pole position, with “no hijack attempts” from any other club so far.

The 20-year-old caught the attention of top clubs in England after registering 12 goals and five assists in 49 appearances for BVB this season.

Chelsea look set to beat Arsenal in the battle to sign Jamie Gittens (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Arsenal fans would be right to feel a little frustrated that they don’t appear to have put up a significant fight in this battle.

Aside from the no.9 spot, left wing is probably the other area of the pitch where they have a significant gap to fill, and Gittens is one of the top prospects for that role.

Not landing Gittens will be annoying in north London, but it will be be even more anger-inducing to see him pop up in a blue shirt at Stamford Bridge in a couple of months.

Gittens is valued at €50m, according to Transfermarkt.