Mourinho tarnishing the Premier League - Hackett

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is tarnishing the Premier League, according to former referees' boss Keith Hackett.

Mourinho was sent to the stands during Chelsea's 2-1 loss to West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Hackett, a former referee, said the Portuguese tactician's actions were hurting the image of the league.

"Sadly the image of the Premier League is being tarnished by the actions of the manager of Chelsea, Jose Mourinho," he wrote for You Are The Ref.

"He appears to be one very unhappy person who, frankly, is using referees as a scapegoat for the poor performances of his team.

"No-one wants to see a team manager sent from the technical area, as Mourinho was during Chelsea's latest defeat – a 2-1 loss at West Ham United on Saturday."

Hackett said Mourinho's Chelsea had regularly been one of the toughest teams to officiate.

"For a number of years with Jose Mourinho in charge, Chelsea have been a difficult team to referee. There is no question that referees need to be on top form when they are officiating this club," he wrote.

"Today’s referees need to apply tempo control and fully understand the nuances of game and player management.

"Having highlighted what referees can do, now I turn my attention to the PGMOL [Professional Game Match Officials Limited] and the Premier League.

"It’s my firm belief that there needs to be an urgent summit meeting between Jose Mourinho, Bruce Buck the chairman of Chelsea, Richard Scudamore, the chief executive of the Premier League, and Mike Riley, general manager of PGMOL.

"The public spats involving the manager of Chelsea need to be dealt with immediately in a face-to-face meeting.

"Mr Riley, you also need to give more thought to the appointment of the fourth official. You might have had one on this occasion with the ability to calm things down.

"This was a role that Chris Foy was good at in the past and needs more consideration."