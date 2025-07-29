Oasis are currently back on the road and have embarked on huge shows in Cardiff, Manchester and London

Oasis took the world by storm back in August 2024, announcing a reunion 16 long years in the making.

Brother Liam and Noel Gallagher have since taken the music world by storm, belting out timeless hits to an estimated 900,000 fans across their seventeen-date tour around the world.

But it's not only regular punters who have paid over the odds to watch the Mancunian icons take to the stage, with a whole host of footballers and managers spotted in attendance at various shows so far in Cardiff, Manchester and London.

Oasis' shows at Heaton Park have been historic dates in the Manchester music calendar this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of Manchester City stars, it's hard to count them on one hand. Pep Guardiola was pictured in attendance alongside Liam and Noel's sons and daughters on night one at Heaton Park, much to the joy of lead singer Liam.

"I want to dedicate this next tune to the greatest manager of all time, the one and only Pep Guardiola," said the former Beady Eye frontman, as the band belted out 'D'You Know What I Mean' back on July 11.

Noel and Liam Gallagher's kids pose alongside Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola at Heaton Park (Image credit: Instagram.com/@gallagher_anais)

We've also seen the likes of Phil Foden, Rodri and a very merry Jack Grealish at the Heaton Park dates. Grealish was caught by cameras as he proclaimed his love for Man City fans, despite his unknown future at the Etihad Stadium.

But it's not just City players who appreciate Oasis; many current and former Man United faces have also been spotted in attendance, including a diverse group that includes the likes of Michael Carrick, Phil Bardsley, Darren Fletcher, and both Alex and Steve Bruce.

A whole host of former Manchester United stars were in attendance at Oasis (Image credit: Instagram.com/@4alexbruce)

As seen above, we can also see former Salford City man Matt Smith, as well as Darren Fletcher's sons Jack and Tyler, both of whom currently play for Manchester United's academy teams.

Courteeners guitarist and fellow Mancunian musician Daniel Conan Moores completes the set. We're impressed with how many of them managed to grab a ticket!

Chris Kamara, pictured here at a Sheffield United match, was also in attendance at one of Oasis' gigs this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Furthermore, Andy Carroll, Steve Cooper, and of course, Sean Dyche have also been snapped by fans wishing to catch a glimpse of a celebrity or two. We are sure that they won't be the last football stars spotted in the crowds.

Chris Kamara is another late entry, and the legendary football reporter may have even been handed some tickets by Noel, judging by his latest social media post. “Thanks so much @NoelGallagher - had the best time ever. Tonight’s Oasis performance was unbelievable. Great atmosphere.”