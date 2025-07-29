Arsenal report: Gabriel Jesus agrees exit, with dream transfer 'dismissed'

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus' exit is 'gaining strength' with the Brazilian's Gunners career winding up

Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Bolton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on September 25, 2024 in London, England.
Gabriel Jesus is close to leaving Arsenal (Image credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Gabriel Jesus has agreed an Arsenal exit, with the Gunners close to making a surprise exit.

Jesus has made just 70 appearances in the last three years for Arsenal, having struggled with injuries since joining from Manchester City in 2022 – and after picking up an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the New Year, the Brazilian was ruled out for another nine months.

With Gunners boss Mikel Arteta bringing in Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke to strengthen his frontline this summer, it appears as if Jesus' days are numbered – and he may well have already kicked his last ball in North London.

Gabriel Jesus' dream Arsenal exit has been been 'dismissed' – but he's agreed a move elsewhere regardless

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media at the National Stadium July 21, 2025 in Singapore.

Mikel Arteta is planning for life beyond Jesus (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Jesus made an instant impact as a false nine when he first moved to the Emirates Stadium, scoring and assisting 11 times in his first 16 appearances before the break for the 2022 World Cup – where he picked up his first of several long-term injuries.

Arsenal were said to be open to a January exit for the 28-year-old last autumn, and the introduction of Andrea Berta as sporting director has seemingly accelerated the possibility of Jesus leaving once more.

Arsenal Sporting Director Andrea Berta arrives at the stadium before the Premier League match between Ipswich Town FC and Arsenal FC at Portman Road on April 20, 2025 in Ipswich, England.

Arsenal Sporting Director Andrea Berta is working on outgoings (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte has reported that Jesus has accepted a proposal from Flamengo to return to Brazil, with Big Mengo director Jose Boto now in talks to finalise a homecoming to South America.

The report states that the move will be structured as a loan with big clubs sharing Jesus' salary equally, which, according to Capology, is currently worth £265,000 a week.

GE Globo, meanwhile, have dismissed the possibility of a return to Palmeiras, the club that Jesus originally broke through at, in part due to the Verdao paying substantial wages to former Barcelona wonderkid Vitor Roque in attack.

FourFourTwo understands that Arsenal are open to offloading Jesus purely due to the combination of his wages and unavailability – and given that his contract expires in 2027, a loan move is seen as the ideal rehabilitation in order to fetch a fee next summer.

Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal holds his ankle before being treated for an injury during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on October 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Jesus has been ravaged by injuries since joining Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are still in the market for another attacker, and letting go of another few players, including the likes of Fabio Vieira and Leandro Trossard, may well facilitate a seventh addition of the window.

Jesus is worth €32 million, according to Transfermarkt.

