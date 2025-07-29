Arsenal report: Gabriel Jesus agrees exit, with dream transfer 'dismissed'

Gabriel Jesus has agreed an Arsenal exit, with the Gunners close to making a surprise exit.

Jesus has made just 70 appearances in the last three years for Arsenal, having struggled with injuries since joining from Manchester City in 2022 – and after picking up an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the New Year, the Brazilian was ruled out for another nine months.

With Gunners boss Mikel Arteta bringing in Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke to strengthen his frontline this summer, it appears as if Jesus' days are numbered – and he may well have already kicked his last ball in North London.

Gabriel Jesus' dream Arsenal exit has been been 'dismissed' – but he's agreed a move elsewhere regardless

Mikel Arteta is planning for life beyond Jesus (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Jesus made an instant impact as a false nine when he first moved to the Emirates Stadium, scoring and assisting 11 times in his first 16 appearances before the break for the 2022 World Cup – where he picked up his first of several long-term injuries.

Arsenal were said to be open to a January exit for the 28-year-old last autumn, and the introduction of Andrea Berta as sporting director has seemingly accelerated the possibility of Jesus leaving once more.

Arsenal Sporting Director Andrea Berta is working on outgoings (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte has reported that Jesus has accepted a proposal from Flamengo to return to Brazil, with Big Mengo director Jose Boto now in talks to finalise a homecoming to South America.

The report states that the move will be structured as a loan with big clubs sharing Jesus' salary equally, which, according to Capology, is currently worth £265,000 a week.

GE Globo, meanwhile, have dismissed the possibility of a return to Palmeiras, the club that Jesus originally broke through at, in part due to the Verdao paying substantial wages to former Barcelona wonderkid Vitor Roque in attack.

FourFourTwo understands that Arsenal are open to offloading Jesus purely due to the combination of his wages and unavailability – and given that his contract expires in 2027, a loan move is seen as the ideal rehabilitation in order to fetch a fee next summer.

Jesus has been ravaged by injuries since joining Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are still in the market for another attacker, and letting go of another few players, including the likes of Fabio Vieira and Leandro Trossard, may well facilitate a seventh addition of the window.

Jesus is worth €32 million, according to Transfermarkt.