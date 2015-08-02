Mourinho throws Community Shield medal into Wembley crowd

Jose Mourinho threw his Community Shield medal into the crowd after watching his Chelsea side fall to a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's first-half effort settled the match and Mourinho waited at the bottom of the Wembley steps to shake hands with every Arsenal player after the trophy presentation.

However, Mourinho and long-time managerial rival Arsene Wenger - who beat the Portuguese in a competitive match for the first time at the 14th attempt - appeared to ignore one another.

Mourinho then turned to walk down the tunnel and promptly launched his medal into the fans above, where a young boy pocketed the souvenir.

"Although the medal is for the loser, I think it's a good memory for him [the recipient]," Mourinho told BT Sport.

It is not the first time that Mourinho has disregarded a medal as he threw two into the crowd after leading Chelsea to 2005-06 Premier League glory at the title celebrations at Stamford Bridge.