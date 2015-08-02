Mourinho throws Community Shield medal into Wembley crowd
A young boy in the Wembley crowd went home with Jose Mourinho medal following Chelsea's Community Shield defeat.
Jose Mourinho threw his Community Shield medal into the crowd after watching his Chelsea side fall to a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's first-half effort settled the match and Mourinho waited at the bottom of the Wembley steps to shake hands with every Arsenal player after the trophy presentation.
However, Mourinho and long-time managerial rival Arsene Wenger - who beat the Portuguese in a competitive match for the first time at the 14th attempt - appeared to ignore one another.
Mourinho then turned to walk down the tunnel and promptly launched his medal into the fans above, where a young boy pocketed the souvenir.
"Although the medal is for the loser, I think it's a good memory for him [the recipient]," Mourinho told BT Sport.
It is not the first time that Mourinho has disregarded a medal as he threw two into the crowd after leading Chelsea to 2005-06 Premier League glory at the title celebrations at Stamford Bridge.
