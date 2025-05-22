Recommended reading

Revealed: Why Son Heung-min and two other Tottenham Hotspur stars did NOT receive Europa League medals

UEFA have revealed why three Tottenham Hotspur players did not receive Europa League medals at the final in Bilbao

Tottenham captain Heung-min Son has struggled to stay fit all season
Son Heung-min was one of three players not to receive his medal on the San Mames pitch (Image credit: Getty Images)

UEFA have revealed why three Tottenham Hotspur players, including Son Heung-min, did not receive their Europa League winners’ medals on Wednesday night.

It was all celebrations for Ange Postecoglou’s men at San Mames, as they edged past Manchester United in the Europa League by a single goal, scored by Brennan Johnson.

He duly received his medal at the end of the game from UEFA bosses, but not all his teammates were so lucky.

UEFA explain Tottenham’s missing medals

Cristian Romero is reportedly on his way out of Tottenham this summer

Cristian Romero was another Spurs star to leave the stage empty-handed (Image credit: Getty Images)

Son, Rodrigo Bentancur and Cristian Romero all left the medals podium empty-handed, despite all playing a part in the final and the previous rounds.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin could be seen throwing his fellow officials a glance when he realised they’d run out of medals to present to the Spurs stars.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says the Euro 2020 final disorder will not harm a UK and Ireland bid to host the 2030 World Cup

The medals shortage produced an awkward moment for UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin

The governing body have since revealed that the problem arose after Tottenham sent more players to receive a medal than UEFA expected.

Both the winners and runners-up are given 50 medals each to distribute as they see fit, but only 30 are taken out onto the pitch.

In a statement, UEFA said: ‘To our great displeasure, we did not have enough medals available on stage during the trophy ceremony presentation due to an unexpected discrepancy in the player count, as more team members - including injured players - participated in the ceremony than initially anticipated.

“The missing medals were promptly delivered to the winning team in the dressing room, along with our sincerest apologies for the oversight.”

Son Heung-min celebrates with his trademark 'camera' celebration after scoring for Tottenham Hotspur against Leicester City, 2024

Son and his colleagues did, thankfully, receive their medals at a later point in the dressing room (Image credit: Alamy)

Given that Spurs sent up the likes of Sergio Regulion before captain Son – the former having not played a single minute in the competition – Spurs bear more than a little responsibility for the mix-up themselves, in FourFourTwo’s opinion.

But trophies and silverware have not been a regular occurrence for the Lilywhites of late, so you can forgive a little eagerness in the moment.

Tottenham next face Brighton & Hove Albion when Premier League action returns for the final day this weekend.

