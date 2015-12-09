Mutu blasts 'fake' Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is "fake" and "finished" as a coach, according to former Chelsea player Adrian Mutu.

The Romanian endured a difficult relationship with the Portuguese coach during a brief spell together at Stamford Bridge in 2004, which culminated in Mutu being sacked after testing positive for cocaine.

Chelsea have endured a woeful 2015-16, sitting 14th in the Premier League with just four wins from 15 matches this season, and the 36-year-old believes Mourinho is to blame.

"He has been a great coach in the past, but, as a person, he is fake," Mutu told The Mirror.

"He only looks after himself, and has no consideration for how his players are feeling and thinking. You could not go and talk to him.

"As a coach, he is finished. There is no way back for him. How do you come back from something like this [current form].

"You can see now how many of his players look unhappy. Why? He is the reason. He cannot talk to players like they should be spoken to.

"The first thing he does is he goes to the biggest player in his team, and tries to make him angry.

"No matter who it was, John Terry, Frank Lampard, it is just what he does for fun. That was just his way of doing things, and he won't change for anyone."