Nasri doubtful for Sevilla clash with hamstring injury

Samir Nasri has added his name to Manchester City's mounting injury list ahead of the Champions League clash against Sevilla on Wednesday.

Nasri sustained a hamstring problem after coming on as a 62nd-minute substitute during City's 5-1 Premier League win over AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

Although the Frenchman remained on the field until the end of the match, manager Manuel Pellegrini stated that he is unlikely to feature against Sevilla – who are locked together on three points with City after two Group D matches.

"Nasri had a problem with his hamstring," Pellegrini said.

"I don't know because I didn't talk with the doctor yet, but I think it will be very difficult for him [to play on Wednesday].

"Unfortunately we knew that he was feeling something after we made the third change so if not maybe I can change him before.

"He didn't run too much, he stayed in the middle so we'll see in the next days what happens with him."

City are already without star attacking duo Sergio Aguero and David Silva due to respective hamstring and ankle problems at the start of a pivotal week that concludes with the Manchester derby against United at Old Trafford.

England midfielder Fabian Delph is also hamstrung, while injuries to Aleksandar Kolarov (thigh) and Gael Clichy (ankle) leave Pellegrini without a recognised left-back.