Is Newcastle's Kieran Trippier injured? Premier League injury latest

Kieran Trippier did not feature for Newcastle United against Chelsea.

Newcastle are looking to make it one of their best seasons in a long time by following up their Carabao Cup win with qualification for the Champions League. They have an excellent chance, but need to win both of the matches, or hope other results go tehir way to qualify for Europe's top competition

They next face Arsenal, who they have already faced three times this season, and have been victorious on every occasion. They grabbed a 1-0 win in the Premier League in November at St. James' Park while two sensational 2-0s helped them on their way to the Carabao Cup final. To add some extra spice, the Gunners are just two points above them in the table, and a win would move them second come the start of the final matchday. But will Trippier be able to play his part this weekend?

Is Newcastle's Kieran Trippier available this weekend?

Kieran Trippier lifts the Carabao Cup trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Trippier has been an integral part of Eddie Howe's tenure at Newcastle, and was pivotal in the Carabao Cup final as he played right-back and kept Luis Diaz quiet.

Compared to previous seasons, Trippier has seen significantly less game-time starting only 14 Premier League games this season, and making a substitute appearance in only 10. He missed the last Premier League game against Chelsea with a slight muscle injury and now appears to not be in line to feature in north London on Sunday.

Eddie Howe celebrating the Carabao Cup win over Liverpool in March (Image credit: Getty Images)

Howe confirmed it was unlikely that Trippier would be fit for the trip to the Emirates but he it wasn't a serious injury.

“Kieran I don’t think so [available] but again not a big injury, minor and not serious." Howe said in his pre-match press conference.

Newcastle will be looking to qualify for the Champions League for the second time in three seasons (Image credit: Valerio Pennicino - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Newcastle will face Everton on the final day of the season, and should they win against Arsenal there's sure to be a party atmosphere on Tyneside.

However, if results do not go their way this weekend, Newcastle will be in a almighty scrap to try and secure their Champions league place, and Trippier will almost certainly want to be involved.