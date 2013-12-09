Negredo: Defenders more aggressive in England

The Spain international has enjoyed a successful start to life at the Etihad Stadium since his summer move from Sevilla, forging a deadly allegiance with Sergio Aguero and netting 12 goals in 20 appearances in all competitions.

And Negredo - featured in the January 2014 issue of FourFourTwo - believes some sides' more direct approaches offer a greater test than those who build patiently from the back.

"Here they’re more aggressive and stronger," he tells FFT. "This isn’t true of everyone, but there isn’t the same culture of playing the ball out from the back here as there is in Spain.

"That’s not a criticism, the style of play is just different. In fact, on some of the smaller pitches it seems a good tactic to get the ball from front to back a bit quicker because it puts pressure on our defence."

Read the full exclusive interview with Alvaro Negredo in the January 2014 edition of FourFourTwo magazine - out now in print and on iPad.

