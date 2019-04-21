Neilson thinks Dundee United put down play-off marker against Inverness

Robbie Neilson believes Dundee United put down a play-off marker against Inverness with their 2-0 win in the Highlands on Saturday.

After Ross County beat Ayr 3-1 at Somerset Park on Friday, anything but a United win would have seen the Staggies crowned Ladbrokes Championship winners.

However, goals from Pavol Safranko and Paul McMullan moved the Terrors six points behind with two games remaining.

County have a goal difference advantage of 18 which makes it all but a certainty that United will be in the play-offs, where they will play Inverness or Ayr.

Boss Neilson told ArabTV: “It was a very important part of the season, laying a marker down because we hadn’t won here this season.

“The chances are it could be them we play, it is 50-50, them or Ayr United.

“They are a good team but we showed that we can go there, dominate the game and get the three points and also keep a clean sheet which is important.

“If we are here in three weeks’ time, 2-0 up, we need to keep a clean sheet. So I was pleased with that.

“It is about gearing everyone up for the first play-off game.

“It is important that we keep the feel-good factor and we build that togetherness towards the end of the season.”

Partick Thistle moved off the bottom of the table after coming from behind to beat Alloa 2-1.

On-loan Celtic striker Jack Aitchison drove the visitors into the lead in the 13th minute but Joe Cardle levelled soon after the break and veteran striker Scott McDonald scored the winner in the 66th minute with a free-kick.

Falkirk dropped to the foot of the table after a 2-0 home defeat to Morton.

Greg Kiltie opened the scoring for the visitors in the 47th minute and then the on-loan Kilmarnock midfielder’s cut-back in the 54th minute set up the second for Charlie Telfer.

Queen of the South remain a point above the relegation play-off place after a 2-1 home win over Dunfermline.

Iain Wilson scored the opener a minute before the interval and Josh Todd’s strike in the 52nd minute doubled their lead, with Jackson Longridge heading in a late Dunfermline consolation.

Ross County had to come from behind against Ayr on Friday night.

The much-changed home side took the lead through Calvin Miller’s close-range finish in the 12th minute.

But striker Brian Graham equalised with a right foot finish, put the visitors in front with a header and added the third with his left foot.