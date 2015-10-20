Neves buoyed by Porto victory after historic Champions League outing

Porto midfielder Ruben Neves was keen to focus on the team's 2-0 victory over Maccabi Tel-Aviv after his momentous feat of becoming the youngest captain in Champions League history.

At just 18 years and 221 days old, Neves comfortably outstripped the previous make of 20 years and 217 days set by Rafael van der Vaart, when the attacking midfielder skippered Ajax against AC Milan on September 16, 2003.

A team boasting several more experienced players - including former Real Madrid great Iker Casillas, who kept a competition-record 51st clean sheet - overcame Maccabi thanks to goals from Vincent Aboubakar and Yacine Brahimi.

"It's very special to be part of this club and its history," Neves told RTP after the match.

"Any player who enters the club at the start of their career dreams one day to be captain.

"The most important thing is the victory and the work of the team. I do not want to be individualised. We are all to be congratulated – this is what we worked for all week."

Porto coach Julen Lopetegui joined Neves in expressing satisfaction with a solid collective performance.

"Mission accomplished, of course," he told reporters.

"We won against a strong team, three very difficult points against a brave team that had no pressure. We were ready for their quality though.

"We played a good game, we were deserved winners in a tough match - like they all are in the Champions League.

"We are halfway through the group, there are three other games and nothing is decided."