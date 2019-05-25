New father Mullen out to end memorable week with play-off glory

Danny Mullen wants to end the best week of his life by helping keep St Mirren in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The 24-year-old attacker is still on a high after partner Kelsey gave birth to their daughter Sophia on Tuesday evening.

It was a “tired” Mullen who took his place on the bench for the first leg of the Premiership play-off final against Dundee United at Tannadice on Thursday night.

The former Livingston player came on as substitute in added time of the goalless draw and is desperate to now help Saints finish the job on Sunday to keep them in the top flight.

Mullen told Press Association Sport: “They are both fine and they came home on Thursday before the game. It was a great couple of days for me, so exciting.

“I was on the bench concentrating as much as I could on the game and after it I was looking forward to getting back to see them both.

“I hope to start on Sunday. I have tried to impress the manager in training and see what he goes for.

“We just need to work hard and hopefully get the result we want and I am sure we will. It would round off a great week.

“It was a good result away from home. They are a good side. We played well, we could have played better but I am sure we will do that on Sunday and hopefully get the result we want.

“I am sure it will be an edgy game, but one we are all looking forward to it.

“We have given ourselves a right good chance so there is no reason we can’t do it.”

The Simple Digital Arena is set to packed to its capacity of around 8,000 which Mullen believes will help the Buddies’ cause.

He said: “Having a big crowd there will make all the difference.

“Our fans have been different class this year, even when we have been struggling they have always been there in their numbers and cheering us on.

“I am sure they will turn out with their top-singing voices and be that 12th man.”