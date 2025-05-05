Former Republic of Ireland striker Clinton Morrison enjoyed a 19-year playing career that took in 11 stops and more than 750 appearances for club and country.

From European football with Crystal Palace, right down to stints with non-league Redditch United and Mickleover Sports at the end of his career, Morrison was an infectious personality on the pitch.

This character trait is serving him well in his second act, as the 45-year-old is now more familiar to contemporary audiences as one of the most popular pundits on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday.

Morrison on covering for Merson

Clinton Morrison on Sky Sports duty (Image credit: Getty Images)

Morrison began his role as a regular pundit on Soccer Saturday in September 2020 and is a regular alongside the likes of Paul Merson, Michael Dawson and Mike Dean, as the programme that began in 1998 continues to keep fans up-to-date on each week’s Saturday 3pm kick-offs, with plenty of merth along the way.

Merson is the longest-serving analyst on the show with his tenure closing in on the 20-year mark, with the former England and Arsenal playmaker responsible for many of the programme’s funniest moments over the past two decades.

A shot of the Sky Sports studio (Image credit: Sky Sports)

And Morrison is quick to mention Merson when FourFourTwo ask him how much he is enjoying working with the team.

“Oh, it’s a lot of fun,” he says. “I’m pretty sure that comes across on the television.

“We have a fantastic team and each show flies by. It can be chaotic at times.

“Merse [Paul Merson] ran to the toilet in the ad break the other Saturday and he clearly didn’t realise how short the break was – I had to cover his match!

Morrison during his stint at Exeter City in 2016 (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

“We’re also caught with food in our mouths plenty of times, but I think the viewers enjoy seeing that side of it all.”

Soccer Saturday will complete its 26th season in the coming weeks and it’s clear that Morrison and company will continue to do their thing for plenty more years to come.