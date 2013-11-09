Nice win 'not a turning point', insists Blanc

PSG cemented their place at the top of the Ligue 1 table with an easy victory on Saturday, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring a hat-trick in a superb performance.

The defending champions now have a commanding advantage over title rivals Monaco, who are third behind Lille and could only draw 1-1 at home with Evian on Friday.

But coach Blanc does not believe that recent results represent a turning point in the title race.

"No, this is not a turning point," the former Bordeaux manager said.

"Monaco dropped points but Lille are there also."

Ibrahimovic has now scored 14 goals in his last seven games for PSG, and Blanc admitted that he is fortunate to have the Sweden international and Edinson Cavani at the club.

"Players who score goals make their mark throughout their career," he added.

"We are lucky to have two players like that."