No grounds for prosecution in Brandao case

Saint-Etienne forward Brandao, then an Olympique Marseille player, had been accused by a 23-year old woman of raping her at a motorway rest area in Aix-en-Provence in March 2011.

"I am waiting to receive the reasoned decision to decide whether we appeal," Emmanuel Molina, the alleged victim's lawyer, told Reuters.

Brandao had been loaned to Brazil's Cruzeiro and then to Gremio last year before coming back to Marseille in January.

He was transferred to Saint-Etienne during the close season.