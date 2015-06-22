No Neymar, no worries - Miranda

Miranda applauded Brazil's leaders in their 2-1 win over Venezuela, after the Atletico Madrid defender took the armband in Neymar's absence.

While Miranda was given the responsibility by Dunga to lead Brazil as Neymar sat out the first game of his four-match suspension, the 30-year-old insisted he had been given plenty of support throughout Sunday's victory.

Brazil advanced to the 2015 Copa America quarter-finals after accounting for Venezuela, with former skipper Thiago Silva scoring the first for Dunga's men, while Roberto Firmino doubled their lead early in the second half.

Miku struck for Venezuela with six minutes remaining but it was not enough to keep his side in the tournament.

"The on-field leaders are important, not only he who takes the armband," Miranda told SporTV after the game.

"Today was a demonstration that we have several leaders, who took responsibility in the important moments. We will highlight this victory. It was an important victory for Brazil."

The Brazilian Football Confederation are expected to appeal Neymar's suspension, which would otherwise force him out of the rest of the Copa America.