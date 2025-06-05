'I want different results for this team': England not the only side taking on new look at Euro 2025 as France leave out legendary captain and top scorer
The Lionesses will be without Fran Kirby, Millie Bright and Mary Earps at Euro 2026, but France are also entering a new era with their squad selection
The absence of several previously vital players from the England Women squad has raised eyebrows but they won't be alone in taking on a more youthful outlook at this summer's Euro 2025.
Fran Kirby and Mary Earps both announced their retirement from international football ahead of the tournament, while Millie Bright has removed herself from selection. All three were part of Sarina Wiegman's victorious Lionesses side at Euro 2022.
England nonetheless have a strong squad and remain among the favourites out in Switzerland this summer, with Spain and France also being tipped to go all the way...but Les Bleues will likewise be without a couple of totemic figures this summer.
France leave out Wendie Renard and Eugenie Le Sommer
Captain Wendie Renard has been left out of the squad along with France's all-time leading goalscorer and most-capped player Eugenie Le Sommer.
Manager Laurent Bonadei had already dropped a hint that the pair would not be going to the Euros by leaving them both out of France's Nation League games against Switzerland and Iceland this week.
France are generally regarded among the favourites every time a major women's tournament comes around, but have struggled to live up to their billing.
Their semi-final defeat to Germany at Euro 2022 matched their best-ever showing at a major tournament after they went out in the quarter-finals after underwhelming performances at the previous three Euros and World Cups, as well as on home soil at last summer's Olympic Games.
Incorrectly attributing the quote to Albert Einstein, Bonadei explained: "'Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.'
"I want different results for this team so I have gone with a different selection.
"It's something I've been thinking about since the start of the season.
"When I announced that everyone had a chance, that no one was indispensable, in my mind it wasn't just about giving young players a chance but also players who had suffered psychologically after the Olympic Games and making sure that everyone was involved."
Renard, 34, has earned 168 caps for France and has held the captain's armband on and off since 2013.
Lyon teammate Le Sommer, 36, earned her 200th cap in November last year but has not represented her country since then. She has scored a record 94 goals for France; the highest-scoring player in France's Euro 2025 squad is 26-year-old Marie-Antoinette Katoto, with 37 in 53 appearances.
France have been drawn in this summer's group of death alongside England, Wales and the Netherlands.
They will kick off their campaign against the Lionesses in Zurich on Saturday, July 5.
France squad for Euro 2025
- GK: Justine Lerond (Montpellier)
- GK Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus)
- GK: Constance Picaud (Fleury)
- DF: Selma Bacha (OL)
- DF: Lou Bogaert (Paris FC)
- DF: Elisa De Almeida (PSG)
- DF: Maëlle Lakrar (Real Madrid)
- DF: Griedge Mbock (PSG)
- DF: Melween N'Dongala (Paris FC)
- DF: Thiniba Samoura (PSG)
- DF: Alice Sombath (Lyon)
- MF: Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea)
- MF: Grace Geyoro (PSG)
- MF: Oriane Jean-François (Chelsea)
- MF: Sakina Karchaoui (PSG)
- MF: Amel Majri (Lyon)
- MF: Sandie Toletti (Real Madrid)
- FW: Delphine Cascarino (San Diego)
- FW: Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon)
- FW: Kelly Gago (Everton)
- FW: Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Lyon)
- FW: Melvine Malard (Manchester United)
- FW: Clara Mateo (Paris FC)
