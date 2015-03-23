Notts County part company with Derry
Notts County have parted company with manager Shaun Derry after Saturday's 4-1 defeat at MK Dons left them on the brink of the League One relegation zone.
Derry took over at Meadow Lane in November 2013 and steered County to survival last term despite the team being bottom of the league when he joined.
However, County have won just two of their past 13 league matches and have taken only one point point from the last four.
That has left the club outside the bottom four on goal difference, with the hunt for a new boss now taking precedent.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.