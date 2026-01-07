Oliver Glasner on 'breaking my contract' as links to vacant Manchester United job intensify

Oliver Glasner is reportedly in the frame to replace Ruben Amorim as the manager of Manchester United but has brushed off the links.

Man United sacked Amorim on Monday and are expected to appoint an interim manager for the remainder of the season. Glasner, who is expected to leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season in May, is among the favourites to take the job on a permanent basis.

Glasner's decision not to continue at Selhurst Park beyond this season has fuelled speculation that he will be offered a job elsewhere in the Premier League before next season.

Glasner bats away questions about Manchester United

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner

Speaking to the media before Palace's Premier League home fixture against Aston Villa on Wednesday, Glasner was asked about his status as one of the favourites for the Man United job.

"I am not allowed to bet," said the Palace boss via the Mirror. "My contract has one paragraph that I am not allowed to bet. And I don’t look at it.

"I also cannot give insider information. That would also be breaking my contract. I am Crystal Palace manager and it makes no sense for you to ask more questions about it."

Glasner has been linked to the United job as a result of his achievements at Palace, where he's been able to take a talented group of young players to new heights, qualifying for Europe and winning the FA Cup to claim the Eagles' first-ever major trophy.

Palace have emerged as one of the most dynamic teams in the Premier League, capable of piling on the pressure against any opponent but also unable thus far to fully establish themselves in the top half of the table.

Profitable player sales have given Glasner and Palace new puzzles to solve along the way and it's no surprise that Jim Ratcliffe and Jason Wilcox should be interested in a manager who can progress in the face of adversity.

United's problems are many. Whoever takes over from Amorim permanently and whenever they do it, they will be walking into a potentially explosive situation with no little risk to their personal reputation.

Former Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

United have been churning through managers in recent seasons and will surely be eager to appoint a successor to Amorim whom they feel they can back for three seasons or more.

Continuity in the wrong hands is of no benefit but stability is still a vital factor for success. United seemingly have none of that on the pitch, at the training ground or behind the scenes – it should be their number one priority to work through the summer to-do list in a holistic manner.

Glasner offers competence and reliability, and he knows how to win Premier League matches. United will spend again and arm their new boss with fresh personnel and will be a tempting prospect for candidates irrespective of the obvious pitfalls.

The Palace boss, for now, is unwilling to engage with the speculation in any way.