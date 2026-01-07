Jonjo Shelvey reveals lasting ill-feeling towards key Newcastle United figure after Eddie Howe exchange

Jonjo Shelvey was at Newcastle United from 2016 until 2023

Former Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey referred to Dan Ashworth as a ‘midget’ whilst recounting the tale of his departure from St James’ Park.

Shelvey made over 200 appearances for the Magpies from 2016 until 2023.

By that point, it was current boss Eddie Howe at the helm, with the since-departed Ashworth in charge of recruitment and, with that, new contracts.

Jonjo Shelvey reveals reaction to Newcastle extension denial

Shelvey was unhappy with Dan Ashworth's decision at the time (Image credit: PA)

Speaking on the Undr the Cosh podcast, Shelvey discussed how his family had settled in Newcastle over those seven years, with his children happy in a local school.

The former England international’s deal was due to expire, and although he’d accepted his influence on the side was waning through injury, and already had a multi-year offer from Nottingham Forest on the table, he was desperate to stay at Newcastle.

"It destroyed my relationship with my kids" Jonjo Shelvey opening up on how he got addicted to sleeping pills while in Turkey pic.twitter.com/U3oCTB0V14January 5, 2026

Recalling that time, Shelvey said: “I went in to see Eddie and said, ‘Look, Forest have offered me this’, they offered me a two-and-a-half-year deal on the same money that I was on at Newcastle.”

Howe was unable to give assurances that Newcastle could offer the same, or even an additional year, and instead told the midfielder to go and see Ashworth.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I went to see Dan Ashworth,” Shelvey continued. “He just said no.

“I was like, ‘See you later, you little midget’.”

He signed for Forest after that terse exchange, but made just eight appearances before transferring to Turkey, a move which Shelvey later revealed led to a sleeping pill addiction, as he struggled to cope with being away from his family.

Shelvey was forced to wave goodbye to Newcastle against his wishes (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, although leaving Newcastle was difficult for Shelvey, it was probably the right decision for the club.

Footballers are famously not cheap to hire, and with injuries affecting his fitness, and the introduction of players like Bruno Guimaraes, the utility of Shelvey was always on the decline.

That is a fact the player himself admits in the podcast, so whatever his strong feelings towards Ashworth, deep down, he probably accepts it was a correct call.

Shelvey now plays for Arabian Falcons in United Arab Emirates’ lower leagues, with former Manchester United prospect Ravel Morrison.