West Ham United suffer blow to hopes of signing English champion defender

It never rains but it pours for West Ham, who were beaten late on against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 06: Nuno Espirito Santo, Manager of West Ham United, during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Nottingham Forest at London Stadium on January 06, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Nuno Espirito Santo has a job on his hands to save West Ham from the drop (Image credit: Getty Images)

West Ham United are headed for the Championship, if they cannot find a way to correct their course during the second half of the season.

The Hammers are without a win in their last 10 league games and seven points adrift of safety following defeat by relegation rivals Nottingham Forest.

West Ham transfer target may be put off by relegation threat

Toulouse&#039;s British defender #04 Charlie Cresswell celebrates scoring his team&#039;s first goal during the French L1 football match between Toulouse FC and Paris Saint-Germain at The TFC Stadium in Toulouse, southwestern France on August 30, 2025. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

Charlie Cresswell has attracted interest from clubs across Europe since making the move to Toulouse in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nuno Espirito Santo cut a dejected figure at full-time, consoled by his former players on the opposing side, while a bereft Konstantinos Mavropanos was captured by the Sky Sports cameras sat on the match ball in the pouring rain.

The central defender has played regularly this season and is approaching 100 appearances for the Hammers in all competitions since arriving in the summer of 2023.

Tomas Soucek is the Hammers&#039; unsung hero, according to fans

The Hammers are faced with the prospect of relegation from the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

That said, the club are reportedly keen to add defensive reinforcements with former Leeds United academy graduate Charlie Cresswell supposedly in their crosshairs, according to Sky Germany.

Cresswell made his Premier League debut for Leeds against the Hammers, tasked with handling Michail Antonio at Elland Road whilst still a youngster.

Since then, he has moved permanently to French club Toulouse, impressing in Ligue 1 as well as for England's Under-21s, with whom he has won back-to-back European Championship titles.

FourFourTwo understands the defender's services were shopped around to a host of clubs during the summer transfer window, but ultimately he remained at Toulouse.

Amid reported interest from West Ham, the possibility that Cresswell returns to England has re-entered the conversation.

BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA - JUNE 28: Charlie Cresswell of England reacts during the UEFA European Under-21 Championship 2025 Final match between England and Germany at National Football stadium on June 28, 2025 in Bratislava, Slovakia. (Photo by Christian Bruna/Getty Images)

Charlie Cresswell played a key role for England U21 at last summer's European Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, the Hammers' current position in the Premier League table is likely to hinder them in their pursuit of the England youth international.

Cresswell is not thought to be keen on playing Championship football, which is where West Ham may find themselves in six months, having proved his faculties in France's top flight over the past season-and-a-half.

The player is keen to take the next step in his career, if he is to return to England, rather than dropping back into the Championship where he made his final appearances for Leeds.

West Ham have added attackers Pablo Felipe and Taty Castellanos already in the January transfer window, both of whom made their debuts in the defeat by Forest.

It is hoped the pair can help fire Nuno's side to safety after Niclas Fullkrug's exit and Callum Wilson's expected departure.

