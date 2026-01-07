Newcastle United set for major Saudi investment in 2026: report

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chairman of Newcastle United and governor of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, will have a key say on any fresh investment

Newcastle United owners, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) from Saudi Arabia, are looking to focus investment in a key area of the club in 2026, according to a national newspaper report.

PIF took control of the club late in 2021, since which the Magpies’ recruitment and average league position have markedly improved, achieving Champions League entry in their first full season at the club.

At the turn of the year, however, the Middle Eastern owners are targeting a more subtle form of investment.

The key area of investment Newcastle United are focusing on for 2026

Newcastle have invested heavily in the playing squad recently, signing the likes of striker Nick Woltemade (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shiny, new signings are always going to make the biggest headlines in football, which is why the likes of Sandro Tonali, Nick Woltemade and, whisper it quietly, Alexander Isak, are some of the owners’ most notable moves.

But nothing quite resonates with a fanbase, particularly one as passionate as those at St James’ Park, like seeing a local lad rise through the academy and announce themselves to the first team.

Presenting your @Sela Player of the Month for December - Lewis Miley 💫 pic.twitter.com/dFO84rMRmMJanuary 2, 2026

For a club with a proud history of youth development, the Magpies have been somewhat disappointing in this area in recent years, with only Lewis Miley and Elliot Anderson bucking the trend, the latter sold unglamorously to Nottingham Forest for Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) reasons.

However, according to a report from the Daily Mail, it appears PIF are intending to tap back into this lucrative market in 2026, with fresh investment in academy infrastructure.

It comes as current head of youth recruitment, Paul Midgley, has rejected the offer to join former Manchester City colleague Jason Wilcox in a similar role at Manchester United.

Midgley had interviewed for the vacancy, following the departure of Luke Fedorenko from Carrington, but turned down a job offer after conversations with Newcastle’s hierarchy.

The academy recruitment boss seemingly emerged from those talks with optimism, feeling that now is not the time to leave the high-potential Magpies with owner-led investment in his department on the way later this year.

Lewis Miley proves why investing in youth can be so valuable (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it seems clear that Midgley has been informed of some big plans for the coming year in terms of academy investment.

He was interested enough in the role at the Red Devils to become the frontrunner of “10 serious candidates”, according to the Mail report, so it is surely significant that the recruitment team at St James’ Park managed to change his mind.

With arch-rivals Sunderland and fellow north-east club Middlesbrough historically battling for the best youngsters in that part of the world, and academy infrastructure spending currently untouched by PSR, it seems a no-brainer for PIF to focus more investment here.

They may need to move quickly, however, as the move from PSR to Squad Cost Ratio next season will impact how spending is calculated.