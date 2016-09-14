Nuno: Porto were not the team we wanted to be

Porto boss Nuno Espirito Santo was left frustrated by his side's performance in Wednesday's 1-1 home draw with Copenhagen in Champions League Group G.

The hosts took the lead through Brazilian midfielder Otavio's 13th-minute strike, but despite dominating the game for long periods, only produced one further shot on target.

And they were ultimately forced to settle for a point after Andreas Cornelius found the net for the Danish champions seven minutes into the second half, with Porto unable to open the visitors up even after Copenhagen's Slovakian midfielder Jan Gregus was sent off on 66 minutes – leaving Nuno less than impressed.

"I'm left with the feeling that we were not the team we wanted to be tonight," he said. "We allowed Copenhagen too much time.

"We have a game-plan and it has to be strictly kept to, but we did not find the best solutions.

"We needed to want it more, to be more effective and to take our opportunities. We had a lot the ball, but possession has to be transformed into goals.

"But the competition has just begun, we've played the game and now we have to recover."

Porto's next group game sees them travel to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City on September 27, when Stale Solbakken's side will host Club Brugge.