NYC star Lampard: I'll get better

Frank Lampard has promised more goals after finally opening his account for New York City.

Lampard found the back of the net for the first time in five MLS appearances as New York City snapped a three-match losing streak with a 2-0 win over Toronto FC on Wednesday.

Much has been expected of Lampard in a star-studded team including David Villa and Andrea Pirlo, but a delayed arrival from parent club Manchester City and a calf injury has hampered Lampard since arriving in New York.

The situation has not been ideal for both player and fans, but the former England international is ready to kick on in New York.

"It's been frustrating for me. No one is more frustrated when you're not playing than the player himself," the 37-year-old said.

"I want to give back, show the people what I can do. It's a goal.

"I'll get fitter, I'll get better and there will be more goals I hope. I'm confident of that. Personally for me it was nice."

New York City are eighth in the 10-team Eastern Conference on 31 points, two adrift of Montreal Impact, who occupy the sixth and final play-off spot.