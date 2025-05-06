'Cole is always so calm, so I don't think you can really see a difference on his face. But obviously everyone is really, very happy. I'm sure he is as well, and I hope he will carry on that way': Chelsea star lauds praise on Cole Palmer

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer struck from the spot to earn his side three vital points against Liverpool

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has been urged to show 'more of the same' after he scored for the first time since January against Liverpool.

Palmer, ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now, scored the Blues' third goal in a 3-1 win over Liverpool on Sunday, ending a run of 12 matches without finding the net.

With a crucial end of the season to come, Enzo Maresca will need his side to be firing on all cylinders as they look to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Cole Palmer urged to show more of the same as Chelsea approach crucial run-in

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer has scored 15 goals for the Blues so far this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

With 25 goal contributions to his name this term, Palmer has once again been a standout performer in his displays for Chelsea. But with the weight of expectation naturally increasing, criticism has flown in, given his recent dry patch in front of goal.

Team-mate and midfielder Romeo Lavia believes the England international is best positioned to kick on as Chelsea approach their crucial UEFA Conference League semi-final second leg with Djurgarden this week.

Chelsea man Romeo Lavia was excellent in his display against Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Cole is always so calm, so I don't think you can really see a difference on his face," said Lavia when asked by reporters what Palmer's attitude has been like as of late.

"But obviously everyone is really, very happy. I'm sure he is as well, and I hope he will carry on that way."

The former Southampton man was also quizzed on how important Chelsea's end-of-season form has to be, as he added: “I mean, we don't want to get, you know, ahead of ourselves, so we just focus game by game.

"We've got a big one on Thursday, so we're just and we create that momentum, you know. So I think it's just a positive atmosphere to be in and that will probably help us in the future.”

Enzo Maresca's side have found form at the right stage of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Chelsea should be able to at least qualify for the UEFA Europa League by winning the Conference League, as they have been heavily tipped to do all season long.

A crucial Premier League game with Nottingham Forest awaits on the last day of the season, which could have a huge say on who grabs a Champions League qualification spot.