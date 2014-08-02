Odemwingie and Cameron feature in Stoke draw

Nigeria striker Odemwingie and United States defender Cameron, who has been linked with a move away from the Britannia Stadium, were allowed to report back later than their team-mates ahead of the new season due to their exploits in the World Cup in Brazil.

The duo played the first half at the Pirelli Stadium and striker Cameron Jerome also featured after being left out of the tour of Germany, but the Premier League side were unable to secure their first pre-season win against the League Two hosts.

Burton were unfortunate not to be in front 14 minutes in when Lucas Akins' strike beat Jack Butland but rattled the post.

Butland was called into action 10 minutes later as he made a fine save to deny Adam McGurk from six yards after the lively Akins had picked the winger out.

New signing Steve Sidwell found the far corner of the net two minutes before half-time, but the midfielder's effort was ruled out for offside.

Cameron and Odemwingie were replaced by Mason Watkins and James Alabi at the break and it was Burton who fashioned another chance to open the scoring five minutes after the interval, Alex MacDonald firing wide.

Ryan Shotton saw his header come back off the crossbar just before the hour mark as the opening goal continued to be elusive, then Stoke boss Mark Hughes gave a run-out to 16-year-old Ollie Shenton in place of Wilson Palacios.

Jerome and Alabi both had shouts for a penalty in the last 15 minutes, but the referee saw nothing untoward and Shenton was denied a winner two minutes from time when his strike from the edge of the penalty area was headed off the line by Ian Sharps.