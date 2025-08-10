Swansea enjoyed a strong end to last season, winning five of their last seven games to secure an 11th-place finish under head coach Alan Sheehan, who took the reins in February.

This feeling of optimism has only been heightened this summer, as the Welsh side have been sprinkled with stardust in recent weeks.

Even in today’s world of actors or American sports stars investing in EFL clubs, few fans would have had Snoop Dogg investing in the Swans and becoming a co-owner on their bingo cards.

While the Long Beach-born hip hop icon is a known football fan, his experience in the game is limited - but that cannot be said for another recent Swans investor.

Luka Modric, who became a co-owner in April is a former Ballon d’Or winner and one of the 21st century’s greatest players. While the Croatian legend has not chosen to play for the club, signing for AC Milan this summer following his release from Real Madrid, Sky Sports’ EFL guru David Prutton believes this bodes well for Swansea’s future.

“Alan Sheehan, a former team-mate of mine, is now permanent Swansea boss and he categorically deserves that chance - he’s got a really good coaching reputation,” Prutton tells FourFourTwo.

“It’s exciting when you’ve got Luka Modric as part of their ownership group, but I don’t think he’s going to be a replacement for Matt Grimes, who left in January!

“Like Birmingham and Tom Brady, and Rob and Ryan at Wrexham, these are serious businessmen that just happen to be very successful in other fields.

“You get the feeling that whatever Modric would be attached to would be classy, above board and something worth being part of. If he does decide to head to the Mumbles at some point, it’d be wonderful to see, wouldn’t it!”

The Swans playing squad has also seen significant changes this summer, with the likes of Joe Allen, Kyle Naughton and Cyrus Christie leaving the club, while loan players Lewis O’Brien and Hannes Delroix have moved elsewhere.

In their place come winger Zeidane Inoussa, defender Ricardo Santos, midfielder Ethan Galbraith and striker Bobby Wales. The Swans kick off their campaign with a trip to Middlesbrough before hosting last season’s beaten play-off finalists Sheffield United in south Wales.