Olympiakos climb to summit in Greece

Goals from Marco Pantelic, David Fuster and a Socrates Fitanidis own goal allowed Ernesto Valverde's men to sweep aside their opponents at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium and move on to eight points after four matches, one point clear of Athens rivals Panathinaikos.

Champions Panathinaikos also won on Saturday, beating Panionios 2-1 at the Olympic Stadium.

Greece internationals Sotiris Ninis (44) and Kostas Katsouranis (63) were on target as Panathinaikos kept their unbeaten start to the season going despite some anxious moments following Bernard Koumortzi's injury-time strike for the visitors.

Iraklis Thessaloniki, who had led the standings since the start of the season, can reclaim top spot on Sunday if they overcome Kavala at their Kaftanzoglio stadium home.