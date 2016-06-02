'Only an example in his love of filthy money' - Porto attack Figo over president comments

Luis Figo has been subjected to a scathing attack from Porto's official newsletter after he suggested president Pinto da Costa should step down.

Porto have failed to win any silverware in the past three seasons and, on Wednesday, former Sporting CP winger Figo subsequently recommended a change of leadership at the Estadio do Dragao could be of benefit to the club.

The club have hit back with a sharp criticism of the 43-year-old's character, stating he has only set an example through "his love of filthy money".

"Luis Figo was a great player but his talent was confined to the pitch and seeing him offer his opinion on any and every matter is always a little strange," read the official Porto newsletter Diario Dragoes.

"He was never an example to anybody, except in his love of filthy money.

"When he was young he came to be known for signing two contracts at the same time, with Juventus and Parma.

"Later he swapped the admiration of the Barcelona fans for the pesetas of Real Madrid."

Porto appointed Nuno Espirito Santo as their new head coach on Wednesday following the exit of Jose Peseiro.