O’Sullivan calls on fellow loanees to repay Dundee faith by keeping club up

John O’Sullivan insists he and his fellow loan players are determined to repay Dundee for their faith and keep the club in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The Blackpool midfielder was one of eight loan arrivals in January as manager Jim McIntyre brought in a full team of new players in a bid to revive their season.

However, after going three matches unbeaten in February, Dundee have lost seven on the trot and go into Saturday’s Tayside derby against St Johnstone three points adrift at the bottom.

Most of McIntyre’s January signings are due to leave at the end of the season, but O’Sullivan is adamant that the commitment to the cause is genuine.

The 25-year-old former Blackburn and Carlisle player, who is on his eighth loan spell, said: “We owe the fans and I know me personally, the manager and club have been great with me, that I owe the club to put in performances to try and save the club.

“I wanted to play games, but anyone that knows me knows I am a winner, and I’ve never been relegated and don’t plan on being relegated. A lot of players are the same in there.”

The Irishman added: “I know the results haven’t been great, but I have loved every minute being here. The manager has been great with me, all the staff have been great, the fans have been great with me.

“I know it’s been a tough time, but I have always felt welcomed.

“And I feel on a personal level I owe performances. I can’t do it alone, but a lot of the loan players, all the boys, feel the same.

“We weren’t playing a lot at our own clubs and Dundee brought us here to get performances and play.

“We have five cup finals now, let’s repay the club.”