Osvaldo hails his loan spell at Juventus

The striker is approaching the end of a six-month loan deal, having departed parent club Southampton in January following a training-ground incident.

Osvaldo feels his time at the Serie A champions has been hugely rewarding, and revealed his delight at having helped Juve to the league's points record with a stoppage-time winner against former club Roma on Sunday.

"The goal was great, particularly because it has not been an easy year for me," he told JTV. "It was beautiful, especially for the celebration of my team-mates, who have all come together to embrace me, the coach included, and the staff.

"I have so much respect for everyone, this is a fantastic group, sincerely. I am honoured to be a part of this group because it has helped me to grow both as a professional and as a person, whilst this is an experience that I will never forget in my life.

"This Juve are now part of history. Yes, this is what we were aiming for (the points record), the most important thing.

"I believe that getting into the history at a club like Juventus is not an everyday thing, perhaps it will never happen again, to anyone, or for many years.

"So we have to enjoy this moment because we have done something spectacular."

Osvaldo has scored three goals in 17 appearances for Juve.