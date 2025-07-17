Manchester United report: Jadon Sancho strikes agreement to leave club after four years

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is set to leave the club this summer

Jadon Sancho's transfer at Manchester United may go down as one of the most underwhelming ever.

He arrived in 2021 for £73 million, making him Manchester United's fifth-most expensive signing ever, fresh off the back of a brace in the DFB-Pokal final, and was widely regarded as one of the best wingers in the world.

But we have never seen the best of Sancho in England as struggles with discipline and form have seen him score just 12 goals in 89 Premier League appearances for Man United and Chelsea.

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho looks to be off

Jadon Sancho in his first spell at Borussia Dortmund (Image credit: PA Images)

Astonishingly Chelsea cancelled their obligation to buy Sancho following his loan last season, paying a £5 million to Manchester United to do so.

Although he hasn't played under Ruben Amorim, an exit feels inevitable, with several European clubs willing to take the gamble.

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho spent the season on loan at Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, according to CaughtOffside are reporting that Sancho has an agreement with Juventus, and just need Manchester United to agree a fee in order to leave the club.

The Red Devils want €25 million, a fee considered to high for Juventus.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Journalist Alfredo Pedulla told the website that Juventus have offered €17 million in the past few hours, and negotiations are going well.

FourFourTwo understands Sancho has told the Old Lady he is willing to wait for them, but would like them to progress with negotiations.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag gives instructions to Jadon Sancho during the Premier League match against Arsenal at Old Trafford, September 2022 (Image credit: Alamy)

It feels like now or never for Sancho's career. A move away from England has benefitted some other stars in recent years, notably Scott McTominay who has become a cult hero at Napoli, and being out of the spotlight may help him find his best form again.

A place at the next World Cup feels a far cry away, but the 2028 European Championships, which are being held in the United Kingdom and Ireland, may be a realistic goal for the 25-year-old.