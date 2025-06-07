"It’s an experience I would do again. I wouldn’t mind staying in Liverpool at all!” Federico Chiesa speaks out with his future still unclear

Federico Chiesa found the net in the Carabao Cup final but could not prevent Liverpool's 2-1 loss to Newcastle

Despite winning the Premier League, Federico Chiesa had an underwhelming season.

The Italian was Liverpool's only summer signing in Arne Slot's first transfer window and he made just one league start all season.

A move away from Anfield and back to Italy has been touted as he looks to force his way into the Italian setup ahead of the 2026 World Cup, and he has now spoken out about his future.

Chiesa: "Soon I will sit down with everybody to find the best solution"

Chiesa arrived on Merseyside late into the transfer window and subsequently missed the first two games he was available for.

He then appeared in two games before a muscle injury forced him to miss several months and by then, the sensational form of Mohamed Salah meant it would be hard to force his way into the side.

Speaking to Corriere Dello Sport Chiesa has explained how he put any individual desires aside for the season to help Liverpool win their 20th league title.

He said: “At the beginning I felt the frustration of the radical change and of being far behind the group, then there was the injury. Up until the match against PSG, Liverpool was ahead of everyone, in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup and among the favourites in the Champions League, which PSG won.

“Could I start to discuss the choices of Slot who has always been very respectful towards me, as well as the club? The desire to play was there, I put it aside, I understood the situation. I put aside every form of individualism."

As the season drew to a close he was given a few opportunities to prove his worth to Slot, but failed to grasp them. Despite this he was central figure in Liverpool's title celebrations, and he's suggested his stay at Anfield may not be over just yet, despite strong links back to his home country.

He said: “The year is over. But it’s an experience I would do again. Soon I will sit down at the table with the club, Fali (Ramadani) and my family to find the best solution. I wouldn’t mind staying in Liverpool at all.”

With the 2026 World Cup next year, Chiesa may be looking to force his way back into the Italian set-up, as they look to qualify for the tournament for the first time since 2014.

He said: "[Luciano] Spalletti can give a lot to the team, we cannot fail the [World Cup qualification] objective for the third time in a row. We are Italy. I was pleased by the attention of the coach, I want that shirt back.”

If Chiesa can make himself useful back up, staying at Liverpool next season may be very beneficial to his chances of being in North America next year for the World Cup.

It feels like Liverpool will mount another serious title charge, and several members of their first team look set to leave, so Chiesa may become the go to man in several positions should he stay at Anfield.

Should another side in Europe be able to offer Chiesa very regular first team football, that move would make the most sense. This way he could ensure maximum visibility on his performances in an important season and perhaps force his way into the national team squad.