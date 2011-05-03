Owen admits to falling out of favour

The front-man, nicknamed Chicharito, was a summer recruit for the Red Devils and has since developed a blossoming strike partnership with Wayne Rooney.

The 22-year-old’s performances throughout the season have drawn comparisons to be made between his game and that of a younger Owen.

Due to the apparent compatibility between Hernandez and Rooney, Owen has struggled to consistently feature for United, but he acknowledges that the better players are gaining deserved starting roles.

“He is 10 years younger of course, so maybe he is a better version of the current Michael Owen. Javier has been the surprise package this year without a doubt," Owen told Sky Sports.

“He is certainly sharp and is a cracking lad as well. That probably isn't that important to the people who just want to see him scoring goals but it is important for those who are around him and at the club in general.”

Owen singled out the Hernandez and Rooney partnership for special praise, but believes that all of the Red Devils' strikers have played a part in the club’s success this season.

“Javier's partnership with Wayne Rooney has really clicked. But let's not forget that Dimitar is still our top scorer. He has only not been scoring lately because he has not been playing as much.

“Overall, the strikers have dovetailed quite well. Everyone has chipped in at certain parts of the season. Wayne almost carried us right the way through last season. This year other people have come in to fill the void. It has been a great effort all round.”

By Killian Woods