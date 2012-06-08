Owen move interests Stoke boss Pulis

Owen recently claimed he would only consider offers from Premier League clubs after being released by Sir Alex Ferguson.

Injuries hampered the 32-year-old’s impact at Old Trafford following his 2009 move, ending his time at the club with 17 goals in 52 appearances.

Pulis has admitted he has enquired about Owen in the past, but is unsure as to whether he will move for him this summer.

"Yes, we tried to find out what he was doing a couple of years ago, but nothing came of it - and it was a couple of years ago," Pulis said in The Sentinel.

"Everyone knows Michael's pedigree and the fact he has performed with such distinction at the highest level, for club and country.

"We are monitoring him, but along with about 400 other players to be honest, so it's a case of waiting to see what happens."