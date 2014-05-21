Oz captain Jedinak proud of 'biggest honour'

And, despite the size of the challenge ahead, Jedinak insisted it will be business as usual under his leadership.

Having captained his country for the first time against Ecuador in March, Jedinak will now take the armband on a permanent basis for Brazil 2014.

"We all know the significance of it," the Crystal Palace man said as he addressed the media alongside coach Ange Postecoglou and vice-captains Tim Cahill and Mark Bresciano on Wednesday.

"To be amongst the group and have these gentlemen beside me, helping me ... it's probably the biggest honour I have received. I'm really looking to the challenge ahead."

Perhaps more reserved and softly spoken than some natural leaders, Jedinak intends to replicate the approach that saw him help his club side to Premier League survival against the odds this season.

"Yeah, look, I tend to lead by example," he said.

"It's what I know, what I do. Where necessary you might alter, you might be a bit more vocal than other times. (I) always try to set an example, not just for the inexperienced members, for everybody, by what I do, by how I conduct myself. I'll just keep doing what I normally do."

Jedinak, together with veterans Cahill and Bresciano, will be charged with guiding an inexperienced squad in daunting matches against Chile, the Netherlands and Spain at the World Cup, a task the 29-year-old and his fellow leaders are relishing.

"We're all here for a reason, we're all because we're good footballers. We've been picked on that basis," he said.

"You've mentioned the inexperience, but I think it's business as usual. For all of us three in particular, it's nothing that we don't do or we haven't done for the last couple of camps anyway. It's trying to get everyone familiar with each other and make them as settled as possible.

"From our perspective, although yeah, we are going into a tournament, it's business as usual."